Robert Brubaker (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH
45320
(937)-456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
State Route 726
Eldorado, OH
Burial
Following Services
in the church cemetery
Obituary
ELDORADO — Robert Dale Brubaker, 91, of Eldorado, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 6, 1928, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Henry and Nannie (Boone) Brubaker. He was a member of Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol L. Brubaker; daughters: Christine (Jim) Dickey of Arcanum, and Pamela (David) Flory of West Manchester; son Michael (Renee) Brubaker of Eldorado; sister Lucy Reed of Roanoke, Virginia; 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, three miles south of Eldorado, on Ohio 726. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
