WEST ALEXANDRIA — Robert L. Creech, 78, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020, at his home.

Born July 4, 1941, he was one of six children born to the late Charles T. and Mabel A. (Ditmer) Creech. He was a service manager and repair technician for various electronics departments in the greater Dayton area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, visiting Big Sky country in Montana, and was a life member of the NRA.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years Janet S. (Rust) Creech, whom he married July 10, 1059; sons Robert Alan Creech of West Alexandria and Charles Lee Creech of Stevensville, MT; grandchildren Richard Creech, Letitia George, Robert D. Creech, Kayla Vonderschmitt, Kelsey Creech, Janilynn Creech, Leah Creech, Andrew Creech and Daniel Creech; great-grandchildren Sam Creech, Kayleigh George, Evan George, Alie Truesdale, Deakon Creech, Addie Vonderschmitt, Hopper Vonderschmitt, Lizbeth Sanford, Henry Creech and Isabelle Creech; sister and brothers Sheri (Bill) Bostic of Lewisburg, Ralph (Ann) Creech of Lewisburg, Charles (Linda) Creech of Lewisburg, Randolph (Kay) Creech of Stevensville, and Jeff Creech of Stevensville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.

A private graveside service for Bob will be held at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria.

