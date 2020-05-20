Robert Creech
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Robert L. Creech, 78, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020, at his home. Born July 4, 1941, he was one of six children born to the late Charles T. and Mabel A. (Ditmer) Creech. He was a service manager and repair technician for various electronics departments in the greater Dayton area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, visiting Big Sky country in Montana, and was a life member of the NRA. He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years Janet S. (Rust) Creech, whom he married July 10, 1059; sons Robert Alan Creech of West Alexandria and Charles Lee Creech of Stevensville, MT; grandchildren Richard Creech, Letitia George, Robert D. Creech, Kayla Vonderschmitt, Kelsey Creech, Janilynn Creech, Leah Creech, Andrew Creech and Daniel Creech; great-grandchildren Sam Creech, Kayleigh George, Evan George, Alie Truesdale, Deakon Creech, Addie Vonderschmitt, Hopper Vonderschmitt, Lizbeth Sanford, Henry Creech and Isabelle Creech; sister and brothers Sheri (Bill) Bostic of Lewisburg, Ralph (Ann) Creech of Lewisburg, Charles (Linda) Creech of Lewisburg, Randolph (Kay) Creech of Stevensville, and Jeff Creech of Stevensville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. A private graveside service for Bob will be held at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria. Please remember the family by leaving condolences or sharing a memory at www.rlcfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved