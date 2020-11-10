LEWISBURG — Robert G. Brenner, 93, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Vancrest of Eaton. Born Jan. 21, 1927 in Dayton to the late Raymond and Erma (Cullers) Brenner. He attended Wayne High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Preble County Farmer for over 50 years, and a member of the Preble County Farm Bureau, Smith Medical Board of Lewisburg and Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by brother Jack Lee Brenner in Oct. 1978. Survived by wife of 73 years Lillian (Harshbarger) Brenner; children Betty Brenner of Lewisburg and David and Virginia Brenner of Mt Orab; as well as two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Glenn Haven Memorial Park, 8200 W. National Road, New Carlisle, with Pastor Don Trumble officiating. Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 3147 U.S. Route 40 East, Lewisburg or Lewisburg Fire/EMS, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home. Online condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com