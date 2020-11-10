1/1
Robert G. Brenner
LEWISBURG — Robert G. Brenner, 93, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Vancrest of Eaton. Born Jan. 21, 1927 in Dayton to the late Raymond and Erma (Cullers) Brenner. He attended Wayne High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Preble County Farmer for over 50 years, and a member of the Preble County Farm Bureau, Smith Medical Board of Lewisburg and Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by brother Jack Lee Brenner in Oct. 1978. Survived by wife of 73 years Lillian (Harshbarger) Brenner; children Betty Brenner of Lewisburg and David and Virginia Brenner of Mt Orab; as well as two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Glenn Haven Memorial Park, 8200 W. National Road, New Carlisle, with Pastor Don Trumble officiating. Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 3147 U.S. Route 40 East, Lewisburg or Lewisburg Fire/EMS, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home. Online condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Glenn Haven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
November 4, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Uncle Bob and know how very much you were loved. Godspeed
Connie Zax
Family
