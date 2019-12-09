INDEPENDENCE, KENTUCKY — Robert "Bob" Myers, 85, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Kentucky.

He was born in Kinsman, on January 24, 1934, to the late Fred and Saphronia (Allen) Myers. Having grown up on a diary farm, Bob studied agriculture at the Ohio State University and retired from Moorman Mfg. Co. as an animal nutritionist. He also served in the United States Army as a paratrooper. Bob resided in Eaton, since 1980, before moving to Independence, Kentucky in 2018, to be closer to his family, where he resided until his death. Bob was an active member of the Eaton United Church of Christ in Eaton. He loved fishing on Thor Lake near his home and enjoyed woodworking. Most of all, he enjoyed being with family members.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gladys Myers; sons, David Myers of Fairfield, Doug (Cheri) Myers of Villa Hills, Kentucky and Dwight (Kathy) Myers of Independence, Kentucky; grandchildren, Randy (Nicole) Myers, Rob (Janie) Myers, Susan (Victor) Amelang, Brad Myers and Kelsey Myers, and great-granddaughter Chloe Myers; siblings, Helen Mines, Harriett (Tony) Pettola and Gordon (Floye) Myers all of Zephyr Hills, Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Bob will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will begin at noon at the funeral home. Bob will then be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery, 5358 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.

Expressions of sympathy in Bob's name may be made to either the , 644 Linn Street, # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W Decatur Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

