LONDON, OHIO — Robert Edward Parks, 79, of London, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Jesus, May 4, 2019.

He was the son of Robert O. Parks and Marjorie Stone Parks. He was born Sept. 8, 1939.

Preceding him in death were both parents and his sister, Janet M. Parks.

Survivors include his wife, Beauetta Jean Parks, his children, Anne Garrett of London and Robert N. (Julia) Parks of Columbus. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Daniel G. Montellano, Adrianna C. Tremblay and Drew Garrett, as well as a great-grandson, Monte Tremblay.

Funeral services, Tuesday, May 7, at Eberle Fisher Funeral Home, 103 N. Main St., London, with Pastors Richard Johnson and Lowell Spencer officiating. Burial will be in Paint Township Cemetery.

Bob graduated in 1957 from Northeastern High School and attended Ohio State University for two years. He graduated from Wilmington College in 1963. At Wilmington he was quarterback for the football team.

Bob taught biology and physical education and coached at Southeastern High School (So. Charleston) and Eaton High School. He was also a NASA Apollo program educator. He served as principal at Preble Christian Academy and Huber Heights Christian Academy. When he retired, he went back to school as a custodian (at Northwestern) so he could share Jesus with teachers and students.

A man of strong faith in Christ, Bob was a member of Eaton Baptist Temple and Bible Baptist Church of London. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, a ministry to others in spiritual and physical need: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/

