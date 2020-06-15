Robert Raker

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Robert "Rob" Curtis Raker, 50, passed away on June 4, 2020. Memorial service 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 29, at First Baptist Church, 1308 N. Maple St., Eaton. Receiving friends at 5 p.m. at the church. Graveside committal service 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria.
For more information, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.