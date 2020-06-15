Robert Raker

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Robert "Rob" Curtis Raker, 50, passed away on June 4, 2020. Memorial service 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 29, at First Baptist Church, 1308 N. Maple St., Eaton. Receiving friends at 5 p.m. at the church. Graveside committal service 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria.

For more information, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.