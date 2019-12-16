CINCINNATI — Robert "Rob" Holzen Snyder passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 70, following an extended illness.

A resident of Cincinnati since 1980 and former resident of Preble County, he was born in Dayton on June 18, 1949, to the late George R. And Rubu K. (Holzen) Snyder.

He was preceded in death by brother George K. Snyder in 1956; father George R. Snyder in 1989; mother Ruby K. (Holzen) Snyder in 2008 and brother Ted J. Snyder in 2015.

He very proudly served in the US Navy from 1967-1973 and won several military service awards. He was a Vietnam veteran rising to the rank YN2, E-5 in just 2 years. He served aboard the USS America (CVA 66) and at the Pearl Harbor Naval Base. On board the America he changed from a Pollywog to a Shellback (crossing the equator in 1968…a Navy elaboration ceremony for all Pollywogs in an al-ship's crew ceremony).

He retired in 2010 from the banking industry where he had worked for the last 20 years of his 35 years in his Human Resources career. After his official retirement in 2010, he continued for a number of years in part time positions.

Rob graduated from Twin Valley South in 1967 and went on to receive his BA degree in 1975 and Masters of Science degree in 1977, both from Miami University after his service in the Navy. At Miami, he was a member of Alpha Phi Omega, a community service fraternity, in addition to several other on campus student organizations.

He is survived by sister Bernice Lewis-Hanson (Terry) of Morgantown, North Carolina; sister Candy Hatfield of Eaton; brother Rocky Snyder (Lori) of Belton, Texas and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on the family from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. The funeral service will follow with family and friends participating. Burial will be in Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.