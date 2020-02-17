EATON — Robert E. Tamplin, 76, of Eaton, and formerly of Lewisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his daughter's residence.

He was born Feb. 12, 1944, in West Sonora, to the late Robert E. Tamplin and Donna (Holsinger) Knose. He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and was a member of the Covenant of Peace Church, Eaton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Karen Sue Tamplin in 1996 and son Jason Lee Tamplin Sr. in 2009.

He is survived by his son Robert W. (Dannette) Tamplin of Greenville; daughter Deanna (Jason) Moles of Eaton; grandchildren Robert Blake Tamplin, Shawn Lehman, Braden Robert Moles, Ethan Christopher Moles, Bryanna Tamplin, J.T. Tamplin, Dylan Bugher; great-grandchildren Jenson Tamplin, Parker Tamplin and Harmony Tamplin; sisters Linda Miller and Carolyn Marker; sister-in-law Jackie (Gary) McDaniel; brothers-in-law Larry Adams and Leonard Sanders many nieces, nephews and and numerous friends.

Visitation Monday, Feb. 17, at the Covenant of Peace Church, 4745 U.S. 127 North, Eaton, with funeral services on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the church with Dr. Rev. Raymond Rothwell officiating. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Covenant of Peace Church and to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton OH 45420.

Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements.

