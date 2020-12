Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Robert W. Wigger, Jr., 84, of Union, OH (formerly of Preble County) passed away Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Service at 1:30 p.m. at Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center.



