AVON PARK, FLORIDA — Rodney Lee Dunham, 73, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home in Avon Park, Florida.

He was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Richmond, Indiana to Rodney and Juanita (Sherrow) Dunham of New Paris.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Ruth Ann Horigan.

He is survived by his wife Jane Anne (McGill); four children: Robert Joseph (Tina), John (Kim Johnson), Rodney (better known as Boodge), and Anne Marie Dunham; two brothers: Charley (Candy) Dunham and Jeff (Lori) Dunham; six grandchildren: Brittiney (Brett) Landis, Joshua Dunham, Bobby Bridges (step-grandchild), Reni (Seth) Thompson, Austin Dunham, Darrianne Dunham, and Jesseca Dunham.

He will be missed by his sisters-in-law: Kathy (Tom) Tirdil, Beth (Dennis) Morishige, Mary (Mike) Johnson; and brother-in-law: Bob (Michele) McGill. Other survivors include five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Rodney graduated from Jefferson High School in New Paris, received his bachelor degree in education from Cumberland College, with a full baseball scholarship, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and his masters degree in math education from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He taught 37 years in the Richmond Community Schools: 14 years at Hibberd Jr. High School and 23 years at Test Middle School.

Rodney began his very successful coaching career in 1963 and retired in 2012. He coached football, basketball, track, baseball, fast-pitch softball, and golf. His summer league Acme baseball team won the State Acme League in 1986. Several of his teams participated in this achievement. He took the National Trail High School golf team to the State tournament in 2011 and 2012. Rodney was awarded several coaching awards. He was inducted into the Preble County Hall of Fame twice: once as a player and once as a coach, once into the Cumberland Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Ohio State Acme Baseball Congress.

Rodney often said he didn't have a job because he loved teaching so much. After retirement, he loved his golf and golfing buddies whether he played poorly or took their money.

Hopefully, the donut shops in the area will not close down.

Rodney's greatest reward is the legacy he left for all his players and students he touched throughout his teaching and coaching career. He instilled in his students and players, team work, integrity, and patience. Nothing touches his heart more than to have a former student or player tell him how much they appreciate all that he taught them and they are carrying these life lessons on to their children. He loves seeing former players taking up the coaching position for their children.

He was a wonderful and kind person.

Please do not send flowers. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at National Trail High School, at 2 p.m.