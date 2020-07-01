1/1
Rodney Deaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VERONA — Rodney K. "Rod" Deaton, 49, of Verona, and formerly of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Ohio State Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 21, 1970, in Middletown, to the late Angelo and Ellavern Deaton.

He was employed at Land O'Lakes Inc./Purina Animal Nutrition as a forklift operator in Vandalia. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan. He loved all of his family and had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his wife Wendy Deaton of Verona; daughters Brittany Deaton of Xenia, Courtney Deaton of Miamisburg and Kelsey (husband Dalton) Gunter of Tacoma, Washington; sons Aaron Deaton of Miamisburg, Caelan Stewart of Eaton and Gavin Harshman of Verona; and "mom" Loria (husband Vern) Brunswick of Eaton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Dr. Rev. Raymond Rothwell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved