Rodney Deaton

VERONA — Rodney K. "Rod" Deaton, 49, of Verona, and formerly of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Ohio State Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 21, 1970, in Middletown, to the late Angelo and Ellavern Deaton.

He was employed at Land O'Lakes Inc./Purina Animal Nutrition as a forklift operator in Vandalia. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan. He loved all of his family and had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his wife Wendy Deaton of Verona; daughters Brittany Deaton of Xenia, Courtney Deaton of Miamisburg and Kelsey (husband Dalton) Gunter of Tacoma, Washington; sons Aaron Deaton of Miamisburg, Caelan Stewart of Eaton and Gavin Harshman of Verona; and "mom" Loria (husband Vern) Brunswick of Eaton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Dr. Rev. Raymond Rothwell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320.