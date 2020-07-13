Rodrick Schamaun

ELBERT, COLORADO — Rodrick "Rod" Todd Schamaun left us too soon on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Elbert, Colorado.

Rod was born September 13, 1953 and grew up in Eaton, Ohio, where he excelled at hard work, high school wrestling and allegedly sneaking into the Eaton City Pool after hours. After attending Ohio State University, where he studied agriculture, Rod worked as an Ophthalmic Technologist for 40 years, carrying on the legacy of his father and older brother.

Rod was best known for his love for his wife and three sons, as well as his tireless work for the Kingdom of Heaven. He had a passion to reach out to those who needed to hear the message of Jesus Christ most, including work with Evangelism Explosion, ministering to Cincinnati's prisons and soup kitchens, as well as The Colorado Springs Rescue Mission, and finally as Chaplain of the Pulpit Rock Camp of the Gideons. Rod always lent his hands to service, his voice to the gospel and his heart to love for his friends and family. He loved the outdoors, celebrating his family, and laughter. His legacy will endure for generations.

Rodrick was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Everett and Patricia Rae (Painter) Schamaun; as well as his brother, Gregory Thomas Schamaun. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Schamaun; sons: Brian (Lauren), Joshua and Dustin (Ryan) Schamaun; grandchildren: Caiden, Grant, Madeline and Sophie Schamaun; and sisters: Linda Campbell and Nannette Suhar, who will miss him so much.

Memorial service Tuesday, July 14, at Cross Fellowship Church, located at 10915 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908. The service will be livestreamed on the Cross Fellowship Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rod's memory may be made to The Gideons International at sendtheword.org.