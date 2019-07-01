EATON — Roger "Dale" Baker, 66, of Eaton, died Friday, June 28, 2019.

Born on May 22, 1953, in Hazard, Kentucky, he was son of the late Amanda (Hamblin) Baker.

Dale loved playing guitar.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Amanda Cottrell; brothers Ray and Robert Lee Baker; sisters, Maryann Decker and Maxine Campbell.

He is survived by sons, Luke Baker and Matthew (Kristen) Baker; brother, Bobby Joe Baker; sisters, Kathy Meyers, Norma Gean Stapleton and Ima Gean (David) Nickell; grandchildren, Alecia, Blake and Olivia; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton. Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Friday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Barnes Funeral Home to help the family with the services.

Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.