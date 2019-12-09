OXFORD — Roger L. Gosnell, 67, of Oxford, and formerly of New Paris, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2019.

Born Sept. 24, 1952, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Helen Delores (Petry) Gosnell. Roger, a graduate of Northmont High School in Englewood, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Manchester College in Indiana. He worked for RNA in Englewood for 20 years, spent several years substitute teaching, and finished his working years as a customer service representative at Miami University in Oxford. Also, he and his wife, Edee, were the owners of Medicap Pharmacy in Eaton for nearly 10 years.

Throughout his life, Roger was active in the community and enjoyed participating in numerous groups and organizations. As a young adult, Roger was involved in the Miami Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He later reconnected with scouting on the local level with his sons, eventually serving on the District level, and was the recipient of the Preble District Founders Spirit Award. His competitive spirit thrived while coaching youth baseball in Preble County. He served as Treasurer for St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Indiana, and was a Past President of the New Paris Kiwanis. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at Oxford Seniors, where he also served on the Finance Committee.

Roger, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, is survived by his wife of 35 years, Edee (Ford) Gosnell; children Bryan Ford Nethers of Fairborn, Jamie Lee Nohrer and husband Ron D. of Hamilton, and Steven Gosnell of Kettering; grandchildren Axel and Clessie Nohrer; sister Jo Rice and husband Loren of Englewood; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. His one of a kind spirit impacted the lives of all he met and no doubt is still holding court on the other side.

Friends may call on the family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Oxford Seniors in memory of Roger, at 922 Tollgate Dr., Oxford, OH, 45056. www.rlcfc.com