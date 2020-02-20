VERONA — Roger William Goertemiller, Jr. passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

He was born May 13, 1935 in Cincinnati, to Roger W. and Lois Marie Hewitt Goertemiller. After graduating from Verona High School, Roger enlisted in the United States Navy from 1954-1958. He was stationed on the USS John D. Power. Roger later served with the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, The Western Company, and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department.

Roger married Paula Kay Evans on June 26, 1993. They were members of Fairview Baptist Church. He was saved November 16, 2003. Roger was a 50-year-plus Mason. He enjoyed collecting old cars, restoring John Deere tractors, and spending time with his family. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lois Marie Stanley; and brother, Jim Goertemiller.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Goertemiller; children: Kimberly Ann Rowe and husband Jerry and Eric Von Goertemiller and wife Ronda; grandchildren: James Stanley and wife Kristin, Amy Willingham and husband Kenyon; great-grandchildren: Kyleigh, Alyssa, Kenyon, Jr., Hailey, Kenzie, and Kaylana; sister, Linda McAfee, and husband Ken; sister-in-law, Pat Goertemiller; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Fairview Baptist Church in Mineral Wells, with burial following at Indian Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home.