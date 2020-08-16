Ronald Jacobs

GRATIS — Ronald D. Jacobs (Doug), 90, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1 at Hospice of Butler and Wayne County. He was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky on Dec. 12, 1929 to Harry Raymond Jacobs and Dottie Jacobs (Lyons). He was joined in this family later by sisters Marjorie and Charlotte (Shorty).

In the early 1940s the family moved to Dayton. Doug worked from the time he was a young boy as a grocery delivery boy, newspaper carrier, and a pin setter at the local bowling alley. He had many stories to tell of experiences at each of these places. Doug joined the Army as WWII was nearly at an end; he served in the 11th Airborne Division, stationed in Japan. In 1952 Doug met and married Ferne Albaugh Brandenburg. She and her two children, Larry and Connie Brandenburg, gave him an instant family, and they later added a daughter, Marcia, to make that family complete. Doug worked for Standard Register Company as a printer, retiring from there in 1991. He lived many years in the village of Gratis, Ohio, later moving to Miamisburg.

Doug was a singer, a dancer, a lover of people, and has friends all across the United States. He was a good listener and could always entertain with a story or two. Doug made friends through work, with his neighbors, with the guys he bowled with, his church family and people with whom he camped. He called and wrote to keep those connections up to date. He stayed active, going dancing with his partner of the last four years, Betty B. James, and traveling to visit his grandchildren and friends up until the last few months of his life. Doug was a faithful member of the Miamisburg Church of God and sang with their worship team into his 80s. He was a member of the local VFW and American Legion.

He is survived by his daughter: Marcia (Bill) Patrie of Bismarck, ND; daughter-in-law: Paula Brandenburg of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren: Mike Hatton, Katie Patrie Mitchell, Ben (Jillian) Patrie, and Rachel Patrie; great-grandchildren: Craig Hatton, Orion and Jack Patrie, and Marciana Mitchell; and a great-great-granddaughter, Avery Hatton. A memorial will be held Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Miamisburg Church of God, 446 N. Heinke Rd. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your favorite charity.