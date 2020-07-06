1/2
Ronald Pugh
EATON — Ronald L. Pugh, 70, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 3, 2020.

He graduated from Preble Shawnee High School, class of 1968, and then entered the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Recon Team, afterward serving with the Ohio National Guard in Eaton.

Ron drove a semi for 33 years, was a private plane pilot, and had many other interests. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden.

Ron was a devoted husband, father, and papaw, and is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patricia (Fyffe) Pugh; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Ann and Alex Ruble; grandchildren, Cody, Carleigh, Parker, Graci, Jacob, Autumn, Sarah, and Madison; great-granddaughter, Jordyn; and nephew Shannon Pugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Ethel Pugh and brothers, Stanley and Glenn Pugh.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 8, from 11 a.m.-noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty Street, Camden, OH 45311. The funeral service will begin at noon at the church with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
