EATON — Ronald M. Silver, 85, of Eaton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 17, 1933, one of 11 children born to Jason and Ruth (Poffenberger) Silver. Ron was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Delco Moraine.

His wife, Flora, three brothers, and five sisters preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie S. Acton; stepson, James Thompson; grandchildren: Angus (Erin) Acton, Katie (Evan) Terry, Cynthia and James Thompson, and Terri Nutt; great-grandchildren: Heather and Stacy Nutt and Abigail Good; sisters Ruthanna Hayslett and Lois Jean Whalen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were fortunate to know and love him.

Ron was well-known around town, driving his little white truck with a sticker saying "Civil War Veteran." He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor, as well as telling tales at the Red Mule, Bob Evans and other local establishments. To quote him, "It was one hell of a ride, but I'm relieved it's over. I love you and everybody else in the family."

Please join Ron's family for a celebration of his life where many stories will be shared on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5- 7 p.m. at the American Legion James E. Ryan Post 322, 1477 Route 503, West Alexandria.

Ron donated his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.