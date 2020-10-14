1/1
Ronald William Sanders
CAMDEN — Ronald William Sanders, 71, of Daytona Beach FL (formerly Camden), passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30. Ronny was born April 5, 1949 to William "Sandy" Sanders and Virginia Sanders. He graduated from Preble Shawnee High School in 1967 and was enlisted as a parachute rigger in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971. He worked as a carpenter, welder, and was also a business owner. Ronny enjoyed motorcycles and old cars.

He is survived by his mother Virginia, sister Sandra, son Ryan, grandchildren Peyton and Griffin, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Both family and friends held a special place in their heart for Uncle Ronny, and he will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services to be announced.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
