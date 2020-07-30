1/
Rosalie Doran
EATON — Rosalie Ann Doran, 82, of Eaton, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Kettering Medical Hospital.

She was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Oxford, to the late Peter Schuler and Margaret Haas.

Rosalie was a member of the St. Ann's Sodality and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Sorority. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the National Trail Rockers. She was a proud and active volunteer for many organizations and causes throughout her life.

Rosalie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald C. Doran; her two sons, Nicholas (Lora Smith-Doran) and Michael (Meg) Doran, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of mass at the church. Burial will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Per the family's request and in accordance with the Governor's mandate for COVID-19, masks will be required at all services.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Ann's Sodality or Visitation Church at 407 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 AM
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
