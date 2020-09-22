WEST ALEXANDRIA — Rose M. Holt, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020. Born Aug. 21, 1942 in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Goldie Amy (Shell) Simpkins. She married husband Conrad L. Holt in 1965.

Conrad served with the U.S. Army for 20 years. During his time in the service, Rose cleaned government housing and advanced to being an inspector of government quarters. After Conrad left the service, Rose worked as a school bus driver for disabled and handicapped children for many years. She had also worked as a security guard in Hamilton. Together, they operated Rose's Coffee and Variety Store in Somerville for several years. Conrad was an independent truck driver for 10 years and Rose kept the books for the trucking business.

As Conrad's health began to fail due to agent orange exposure during his military career, Rose was by his side as his constant caregiver, until he passed on March 8, 2012. Rose is also preceded in death by brother Bill Simpkins and sisters Gloria Mae Bennett, Lydia Simpkins and Joy Van Fleet. Their children described their parents as "The best mom and dad in the world."

Rose is survived by children Michael Holt of Pahrump, NV, Salina Hart and husband John of New Castle, IN, and Bernie Holt of West Alexandria; grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Amber, Savannah and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren Bentaly, Hart, Jacob and Aysia.

Friends may call on the family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center – 3377 U.S. Rt. 35 – West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow. Rose will be laid to rest with her beloved Conrad at Dayton National Cemetery.