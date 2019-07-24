WEST ALEXANDRIA — Rosemary Washington, age 68, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Eaton.

She was born in Dayton on July 31, 1950, to Carl and Pauline (Melnick) Cory.

She was a 1968 graduate of Dixie High School. She received her associates degree from Sinclair Community College and worked many years for Sebaly, Shillito & Dyer Law Firm as a paralegal. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation, Eaton.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lionel Washington, West Alexandria; 2 daughters, Amy Howard, Eaton, Heather (Matt) Lunsford, West Alexandria; 4 grandchildren, Jake Byrne, Luke Byrne, Abby Howard, Maggy Howard; sisters, Pat (David) Trowbridge, Telford, Tennessee, Theresa Cory (Rocky Willis) Dayton; brother, William (Jeanette) Cory, Dayton; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Catherine Cory, and nephew, Corey Clifford.

A memorial church mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Church of the Visitation, Eaton, with Rev. David Doseck officiating. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. until time of Mass.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Pink Ribbon Girls. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com