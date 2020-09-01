1/
Ruby M. Bollenbacher
CELINA — Ruby M. Bollenbacher, 92, formerly of Celina, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:26 p.m. She was born Aug. 21, 1928 in Celina to the late Denver and Mary (Baucher) Pond. She married Lloyd Bollenbacher, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2006.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Rick) Daily, of Eaton, and Sharon (Mark) Frost, of Columbiana, Ohio; a sister, Ruth Frysinger of Van Wert; four grandchildren: Erica (Bradley) Harris of Peachtree City, GA; Ben (Kate) Maffett of Vero Beach, FL; Alison (Robert) Hoskinson and Amanda (Roger Gaskins) Frost, of Columbiana,; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Wayne Pond; three sisters, Katherine Fisher, Opal Howell and Betty Whitling; two stepbrothers, Kenneth "Zeke" Miller and John Miller; and her stepmother, Alice Pond.

Ruby was a 1946 graduate of Rockford High School in Rockford, Ohio. She retired from the Peoples Bank Co. in Celina after many years of service. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Rockford and Eastern Star Chapter #91 in Celina

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Rockford. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and other guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health due to the national health concerns of Covid-19. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral.Contributions can be made to the church memorial fund.

Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Ruby and her family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Homes Facebook page.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cisco Funeral Home
6921 State Route 703
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-8465
