EATON — Russell E. Kautz, 73, of Eaton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Eaton to the late Harold and Agnes (Cordell) Kautz. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the American Legion Post #215, Eaton; a former police officer for the City of Eaton; a former owner of Kautz Jewelers Inc. in Eaton and worked at Somerville Bank for several years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his cousin Jim Kautz.

He is survived by his children: Darren (Deb) Kautz of Eaton and Amber (Scott) Dane of West Manchester; grandchildren: Jessica Adams (Jon Varney), Ashley (Cameron) Slusser, Hailey, Amanda, Kenridge and Chris Dane; sisters: Kay (Jerry) Land, Lockhaven, Pennsylvania and Virginia (Jim) Dearth of Eaton; brother Dave (Claudia) Kautz of New Lebanon; former spouse Cherie Kautz of Eaton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, from noon until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Dwight Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.