WEST ELKTON — Russell "Cracker" Pierson, 88, of West Elkton, died suddenly Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Hamilton.

He was born May 8, 1931, to Joseph and Mildred (Wetzel) Pierson. He was an Army veteran and served in Germany. Russell had retired from Armco Steel after many years.

He is survived by two daughters, Pam (Larry) Ristaneo, West Alexandria, and Andrea (Don) Gray, New Lebanon; four grandsons, Michael (Jeanelle) Ristaneo, Greg (Emma) Ristaneo, Christopher (Donna) Gray, Jason Gray and two great-grandchildren, twins Jack and Molly Ristaneo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alfred Leroy Pierson.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton.

