ATHENS, WISCONSIN — Ruth Sophia Bowman was born Jan. 21, 1925, to Omer and Runella (Deaton) Brubaker near Eaton. Realizing her need of a Savior, she was baptized into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church on Nov. 14, 1944, and remained faithful until death. On June 30, 1951, she was married to Fred E. Bowman of Roanoke, Virginia at the home of her parents. To this union were born four children.

In November 2011, she suffered a stroke which affected her memory and ability to care for herself. After spending nearly 3 months in a nursing home in Eaton, she moved to be with her daughters living near Athens, Wisconsin where she was cared for the rest of her life.

She passed away on May 24, 2019, at the age of 94 years, 4 months and 3 days. This was 20 years to the day on which her companion passed away in 1999.

Surviving are her children with their spouses: Bonnie and Byron Miller, Betty and Philip Cook, Mary Jane and John Beery and Daniel and Sally Bowman. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and one sister, Anna Brower.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Harold Brubaker and his wife, Margaret; one sister, Leah Metzger and her husband, Dennis; one brother-in-law, Ralph Brower and one great-granddaughter, Hope Zaiger.

The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away. Blessed by the name of the Lord.

The funeral was at Upper Twin Old German Baptist Church on May 31, 2019. Arrangements by Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home.