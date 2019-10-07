CAMDEN — Ruth Stephen, 91, formerly of Camden, went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

She was born April 2, 1928, in Hyden, Kentucky to the late Ellison and Alta (Baker) Young.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frederick Stephen and sister, Florence McQuaig.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Mike) Shanahan, Fred (Theresa) Stephen, Diana (Larry) George, and Dan (Linda) Stephen; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many more family and friends.

Ruth was a cancer survivor and volunteered with Little Red Door and Reach for Recovery. She enjoyed gardening and even went skydiving at the age of 80! Ruth was very caring and mindful towards her family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m.-noon, at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden.

The funeral service will begin at noon, with burial to follow at Somerville Cemetery, Somerville.

Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the .

