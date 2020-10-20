1/1
Ryan Simpson Ruebush
CAMDEN — Ryan Simpson Ruebush, 41, peacefully passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at home with his family. He was born Jan. 15, 1979 in Columbus, MS, to Russ A. and Katherine E. (Simpson) Ruebush.

Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers Joshua (Julie) and William (Kajsa) and his nieces and nephews Sterling, Atley, Emery, Daisy, Emmett, and Sawyer.

Ryan enjoyed anything related to being in the country, whether it was going to tractor pulls, demolition derbies, county fairs, or listening to country music. He could be counted on to help on the family farm, driving the tractors and combines, and was always generous and mindful of other people. Services will be private. www.BalesFH.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
