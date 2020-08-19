1/
Sadie Coomer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Sadie C. Coomer, 90, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15 at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. She was born Dec. 3, 1929 in Perry County, KY to the late Curtis and Nannie Frances (Ebersole) Edwards. She was a loving "mother" to all her family, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Coomer; daughter Kim Coomer; sons Larry Lee Smith, Terry Wayne Edwards and Jeff Coomer; grandson Larry Curtis Edwards; and several sisters and brothers. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Sherrita Adkins; grandson Chris (Amber) Edwards; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Malachi and Isaac; and sister Jean Clark.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bear Creek Cemetery, Trotwood. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bear Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved