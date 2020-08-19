EATON — Sadie C. Coomer, 90, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15 at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. She was born Dec. 3, 1929 in Perry County, KY to the late Curtis and Nannie Frances (Ebersole) Edwards. She was a loving "mother" to all her family, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Coomer; daughter Kim Coomer; sons Larry Lee Smith, Terry Wayne Edwards and Jeff Coomer; grandson Larry Curtis Edwards; and several sisters and brothers. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Sherrita Adkins; grandson Chris (Amber) Edwards; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Malachi and Isaac; and sister Jean Clark.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bear Creek Cemetery, Trotwood. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.