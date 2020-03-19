EATON — Sam Muncy, 71, of Eaton, was called home to be with God, Monday, March 9, 2020, at .

He was born Oct. 10, 1948, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Willard Sr. and Ruby (Frye) Muncy. Sam joined the Naval Reserve in 1966 and was called to active duty three weeks before graduation at Eaton High School. He was a discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1970. Sam was a truck driver for Pepsi-Cola; hauled cattle and produce across the country; worked for Emerson Electric for 24 years and after retirement, hauled grain and fertilizer. Sam was a member of the Eaton Community Church; was a member of the American Legion Post #322 in West Alexandria; and was a member of the Preble County Honor Guard.

Sam loved his God, his country, his family and enjoyed working. He loved his horses, fishing, drinking coffee and sharing stories.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by grandson Jacob; sister Colleen Mason; brother-in-law Paul Crowell; and sister-in-law Barbara Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy Crowell Muncy of Eaton; son Jeremy (Liz) Muncy of Aurora, Indiana; daughter Dawn (Greg) Jardine of Lebanon; grandchildren Clay, Cara, Chance Muncy and Samara and Dalton Ord; brothers Willard Jr. "Buddy" (Carol) Muncy of Eaton, Bill (Bobby) Muncy of Sevierville, Tennessee and Herman (Pat) Muncy of Friendsville, Tennessee; sister Mary Ellen Oliver of London, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services Thursday, March 12, at the Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton, with Pastor Dan Denlinger officiating. Burial at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard and U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.