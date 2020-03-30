HILLSBORO — Samuel Long Jr., 86, of Hillsboro, and formerly of West Alexandria, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 6, 1933, in Morgan County, Kentucky, to the late Samuel and Alma (Collingsworth) Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Neil (Grace) Long and James Long; sisters Imogene (Mike) Dutze and Pauline (George) Jaymes.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margie (Brewer) Long; daughter Deborah (Ed) Wagers Kash; three grandchildren: Michael (Emmie) Kash, Ashley (Zach) Wilcox and Joseph (Shelby) Kash; seven great-grandchildren; and also a large loving family of nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Eaton. Funeral services will be held privately with a private interment at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

