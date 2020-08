Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Scott Joseph Haney, 67, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Preston Cemetery, 2915 Co. Rd. 90, Alger, Ohio. Celebration of life will follow at noon at VFW Post 9381, 2147 St. Rt. 235, Ada, Ohio.



