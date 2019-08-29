EATON — Shane Michael Spence, 27, of Eaton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Nokesville, Virginia.

He was born Nov. 9, 1991 in Richmond, Indiana. Shane was a 2010 graduate of Eaton High School and MVCTC; he continued his education and training achieving his A&P certification. He previously worked as an aircraft mechanic at the Dayton International Airport for PSA; and currently was employed by PAE Defense Contractors working on helicopters for the Government in Manassas, Virginia. He loved cars, dancing, music, skateboarding and working out. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Raymond "Sonny" Spence.

He is survived by his mother Carrie Bowers (Rick Robinson) of Richmond; father Jim Spence (Mandi Mullins) of Eaton; paternal grandmother Sandy Spence of Eaton; maternal grandparents Lloyd and Jennifer Bowers of Liberty, Indiana; sisters: Ashley (Dave) Workman of West Alexandria, Lori Spence (Alex Holmes) of Richmond, Samantha Gramaglia and Sabrina Gramaglia both of Eaton; brother Dominick Gramaglia of Eaton; niece and nephew Meira and Rohen Workman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.