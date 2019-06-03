EATON — Susan B. Howard, 97, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019.

Born on April 15, 1922, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Hall & Jessie Louise (Cole) Baker. Susan is a 1940 graduate of East Providence High School in Rhode Island, a member of the United Methodist Church of Eaton where she served in the choir and bell choir, a former member of Wives of Submarine Veterans of WWII and a former member of Lakengren Women's Group.

She was preceded by her husband, Richard T. "Tom" Howard Sr.; daughters, Dawn Howard and Daphne R. Brunett; son, William B. Howard; brothers, Raymond Baker and Edwin Baker and sister, Mary Brooks.

She is survived by her children, Crystal S. Taylor, Carl A. Howard, Richard T. Howard Jr. and Alison E. (Michael) Holland; daughter-in-law, Christine L. Howard; son-in-law, Jorge E. Brunett; six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at United Methodist Church of Eaton, 120 N. Maple St., Eaton. Interment will be held at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria.Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, and from noon-1 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Eaton, 120 N. Maple St., Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.