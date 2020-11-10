WEST ELKTON — Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates, 73, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born May 29, 1947 in Cincinnati to the late Charles and Christine (Bowman) Hancock.

Tootsie graduated from Greenhills High School. She was a loving, generous, caring woman whose biggest joy was her family. She loved to cook, play piano, paint, take in a Broadway musical, and being a "grammy." She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Bill; sons: Mike, William, Jr. (Tracy), and Brian; six grandchildren; brother Charles Hancock, Jr.; and sister Patti (Tony) Taylor.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton.

