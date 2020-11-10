1/1
Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST ELKTON — Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates, 73, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born May 29, 1947 in Cincinnati to the late Charles and Christine (Bowman) Hancock.

Tootsie graduated from Greenhills High School. She was a loving, generous, caring woman whose biggest joy was her family. She loved to cook, play piano, paint, take in a Broadway musical, and being a "grammy." She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Bill; sons: Mike, William, Jr. (Tracy), and Brian; six grandchildren; brother Charles Hancock, Jr.; and sister Patti (Tony) Taylor.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton.

www.BalesFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved