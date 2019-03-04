EATON — Sharon L. Miller, 73, formerly of Eaton, passed away early Sunday morning, March 3, 2019 at Brookhaven Care Center in Brookville.

Born Sept. 13, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Herman L. and Ernestine E. (Main) Babington. Sharon retired after 30 years with the Inland Division of General Motors. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events, cooking, garage sales and camping.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother James Babington.

She is survived by sons Todd Kunkle and wife Nicole of St. Paris, Ohio and Scott Kunkle of Clayton; grandchildren Tara Morgerson of Gratis, Dillon Kunkle of West Alexandria, Austin Kunkle, Danielle Kunkle and Kristin Kunkle all of Clayton; and sister Judith Ann Newkirk of Eaton.

Friends may call on the family from noon-2 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to .