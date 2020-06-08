GREENVILLE — Sheryl B. "Sherry" Gray (Taggart), 61, of Greenville, and formerly of Eaton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born June 29, 1958, in Cincinnati, to Betty (Nickerson) Wilton and the late William Gray. She was formerly employed as a mental health therapist at Good Samaritan Behavioral Health in Eaton.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her sister Valerie Jean Wilton.

She is survived by her mother Betty and Charlie Thornton of Florida; stepfather Herb and Joan Wilton of Texas; sisters: Kathleen and the late Mike Howard of Cincinnati, and Donna Gray Williams of Florida; brother Bill and Beth Gray of Lebanon; children: Amy and Robb Ragland of Fairfield, Chris and Jenni Taggart of Camden, Jeanne and Dougie Taggman of Greenville, and Nikki Taggart of Richmond, Indiana; grandchildren: Jackson and Sophia Ragland, Sydney Taggart, and George, Owen and Zowie Taggman; and niece Dara Williams.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 15, from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, (family requests that attendees wear purple in remembrance of Sheryl).

Memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.