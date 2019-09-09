EATON — Shirley A. Brubaker, 85, formerly of Eaton, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Legacy Living Memory Care Center in Arlington, Texas.

Shirley was born on April 24, 1934, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of the late John F. & Mary A. (Barnes) Phares. She was a 1952 Eaton High School graduate and received her Associate of Arts Degree from Ohio University. She was a member of the Ohio University Phi Mui Sorority and the Symphony Band.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years: Edwin S. Brubaker in 2019 and sister: Emily L. Shank in 2014.

She is survived by nephews: Jeff & Linda Manley of Eaton, and Doug Manley of Cincinnati; great nephews; brother-in-law: Jim Shank of Eaton; stepsons: Charles Brubaker and Jeff & Sandra Brubaker; stepdaughter: Jayne & Jesse Medlock and stepgrandchildren.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Mound Hill Cemetery (New Section) in Eaton. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, during the church service at the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W. Decatur St., Eaton, with Rev. Roger Stine officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St. Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W. Decatur St. Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.