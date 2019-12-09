BROOKVILLE, OHIO — Shirley A. Bush, 90, of Brookville and formerly of West Alexandria passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Brookhaven Retirement Community in Brookville.

She was born Jan. 29, 1929, in Springfield, to the late Thomas and Clara Mabel (Duffer) Adkins. Shirley was a member of the Eaton First Church of God; she enjoyed traveling, attending yard sales and reading; and most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Henry Bush; son Danny Bush; daughter Marsha Utley; grandson Gary Worley; and numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Terry (Lynn) Bush of Eaton; son Michael (Donna) Bush of Vandalia; daughter Kathy Smith of West Alexandria; son-in-law Buddy Utley; grandchildren: Theresa Bush, James Bush, Tara (Jeff) Burelson, Robin (Steve) Eck, Lori (Dan) Page, Michael (Rachael) Rozumny; Pamela (Wael) Albelbessi; Jennifer (Ken) Jackson, Craig Worley, Jamie (Jessica) Smith and Jessica Carr; brother Ron Young; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor Jerry Reynolds and Pastor Jonathan Grubbs officiating.

Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.