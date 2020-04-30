CAMDEN — Shirley L. (Woltz) Conner, 81, of Camden, went to be with the Lord, Monday, April 27, 2020.

She was born July 24, 1938, in Camden to the late Oscar and Dorothy (Stevens) Woltz.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, John Conner; son, Dan Conner; brothers, Don Woltz, and Tom Woltz; and sister, Doris Robertson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Vic) Geise; son, Mike (Paula) Conner; grandchildren, Natalie, John T. (Ali), Shane (Carolyn), Ryan (Jamie), Jim (Beth Anne), Danielle (Alex), Kaitlyn (Matt), John M., and Jake (Kelsey); 15 great- grandchildren and brothers, Jim Woltz, Jack Woltz, and Bob Woltz.

Shirley was a homemaker who enjoyed spending with her children and grandchildren. She was very artistic and spent many hours painting and doing yarn crafts for her family. She had the best sense of humor and loved her family with all her heart.

A private family service was set for Friday, May 1 with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.

Contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Camden Somers Fire and EMS, 111 W Central Ave, Camden, 45311.