Shirley Jean Sanders
EATON — Shirley Jean Sanders, 73, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born May 10, 1947 in Knox County, TN, to Kenneth Eugene and Mary Geneva (Melton) Sanders. She was a 1965 graduate of Dixie High School and was a homemaker most of her life. Shirley enjoyed reading, fishing, Nascar, tending to her flowers, and especially her beloved hens and chickens, but most of all enjoying time with her family.

Shirley is survived by her two children, daughter Christi Ross and son Michael (Brooke) Taylor; grandsons: William (Courtney Glover) Ross, Shelton (Mitchell Cameron) Taylor and Jordan Taylor; and sisters: Joanne Braswell, Debra Sanders and Kathy Sanders-Cripps. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Sanders. www.BalesFH.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
