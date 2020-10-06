1/
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Shirley Wicker, 63, of Grayson, KY, passed away at her residence Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. She was born June 28, 1957 in Ashland, KY, a daughter of the late Clayton and Nancy Back Sparks. She was of the Christian faith, and a member of the Second Freewill Baptist Church in Hitchins, KY. She was employed at Smithfield Foods in Grayson.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Earl Sparks; a sister, Sandy Brown; and a son, Clayton Robert Sparks. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Adam (Angie) Wicker of Greenville and Corey Joe Wicker of Grayson; a daughter, Elizabeth Carter, of Grayson; a brother, Edward Gibby, of Florida; a sister, Jennifer Sanders, of Grayson; two grandchildren, Matthew Carter and Chase Wicker; two great-grandchildren, Brice and Braylon Carter.

The family will be receiving friends for a graveside prayer and burial service Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Sugar Creek Cemetery in West Alexandria.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
