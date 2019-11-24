NEW PARIS — Silver Fox, 69, of New Paris, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 27, 1950, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Leon Goodwin and Evelyn (Lunsford) Witters. He was a graduate of Springfield South High School; was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, earning both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and was also the recipient of the Air Defense Commendation. He was a truck driver for many years and was formerly a Preble County Sheriff's Deputy.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters Betty Wilson and Judy Bowen.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Fox; son Tony (Michelle) Goodwin of Leigh Acres, Florida; daughter Crystal (Abe) Goodwin of Tipp City; grandchildren: Nicole (Kyle) Smith, Lexus Goodwin, Tasha Thompson and Brantley Jaros; great-grandson Braxton Smith; sister Sharon Rader of Eaton; step-daughter Contessa (Chris) Johnson of Middletown; step-grandchildren: Christopher and Corey Johnson; step-brother Jimmy Witters of Pickerington; and numerous nieces, nephews, stepbrothers and stepsisters.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton. Interment will follow at Preble Memory Gardens where full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and Preble County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320 or Semper Fi Fund, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.