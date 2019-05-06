EATON — Stanley A. Royer, 70, of Eaton, passed away at his residence on May 3, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Delphi, Indiana to the late James and Mary (Cripe) Royer.

Stanley was a member of The Oasis Church in Middletown and always sought to be a witness for His Lord Jesus. He had a heart for God and serving people. Stanley also enjoyed his career as an electrician.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Royer, and a niece Sarah Brumbaugh.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 35 years, Lydia (Beachey) Royer; his daughter, Julianna Royer; eight siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing and visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at The Oasis, 6927 Lefferson Rd, Middletown. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Sheets officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Wednesday from 1-5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Stanley's honor to the church. Donation envelopes will be available at the church. For additional information and to view Stanley's online obituary please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.