EATON — Steve D. Martin, 60, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton.

He was born June 21, 1959 in Dayton to Betty (Caplinger) Martin and the late Denver Eugene Martin. Steve was a 1979 graduate of Twin Valley High School in West Alexandria. He worked at the Henny Penny Corporation in Eaton for the past 41 years. He was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with family.

He is survived by his mother Betty Martin of Eaton; sister Cindy (Tom) Jordan of Eaton; brothers Doug (Debbie) Martin of Dayton and Randy (Karen) Martin of Thousand Oaks, California; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Becky Furrey of Eaton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the or . Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.