NEW PARIS — Steven W. Fore, 69, of New Paris, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born in Dayton, on Jan. 21, 1950, to his parents, Howard & Thelma Fore, who have preceded him in death.

Steve is survived by Shirley Wilson Fore; son, Jason (Cindy) Fore; daughter, Jennifer (Benjamin) Bennett; two granddaughters, Alina Fore, and Kamryn Bennett; three brothers, Rod (Pat) Fore, Gale (Pam) Fore, and Charlie (Rhonda) Fore; and numerous other family members and friends.

Steve was a caring and kind hearted man that loved his family and friends. He enjoyed old classic cars, car shows, and working on his old two cars. He was also a member of the Over the Hill Gang.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.