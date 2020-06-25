LEXINGTON, NEBRASKA — Steven M. York, 72, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Steve was born May 31, 1948 to Eweldean and Barbara (Mann) York in Richmond, Indiana. He attended school in Richmond, Ohio, before transferring to Twin Valley South in West Alexandria, graduating with the class of 1966. On Aug. 22, 1967, he enlisted in the United States Army. Steve did his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia, his AIT training at Fort Polk in Louisiana and NCO at Fort Riley in Kansas. Steve spent 21 months in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on March 17, 1970.

Steve was united in marriage to Judy Ketring on Dec. 23, 1967 in Eaton. Two boys were blessed to this union, Michael and Shawn. His family lived in Denver, Colorado before moving to Lexington, Nebraska, in 1984, where they have resided ever since.

Steve worked the majority of his life in maintenance, working for Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Holiday Inn Hotels and Tyson in Lexington. Before retiring, Steve was a truck driver for fifteen years. His hobbies included working on radio air control airplanes and model trains, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. Steve took great pride in his yard and working in his rose garden.

He leaves to celebrate his life: his wife, Judy, of Lexington; his two sons, Michael (Stacey) York of Kearney and Shawn (Laura) York of Ravenna; three grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan, of Kearney and Alyssa Dewey of Grand Island; two brothers, Samuel (Gina) York and Rick (Laura) York of Dayton, Ohio; two sisters, Sheila Hobbs (Greg Vanover) of West Chester, Ohio and Dena (Rick) Shepherd of Brookville; his dog, Beau; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Steve's wish for cremation. Burial will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in Steve's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com.