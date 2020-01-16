MIDDLETOWN — Sunshine Deborah Brewer, originally from Middletown, more recently residing in Brownsville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Sunshine was born on Jan. 21, 1958. She was known by many for her knowledge, love for the outdoors and great storytelling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jill Burgess; her brother, Todd Burgess; as well as grandchildren Leo Beneke and Hannah Shinkle.

She leaves behind her husband, Jon Durall, as well as six children and their spouses: Theodore Repper, Jeff and Megan Repper, Amanda and Adam Beneke, Kristine and Brad Shinkle, Matthew and Amanda Brewer, Cheyenne and Andrew Milby; as well as grandchildren Henry Repper, Joslynn and Jace Beneke, and Greyson, Killian, and Declan Brewer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 1, at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown, from 3-6 p.m. All family and friends are invited to share in remembering Sunshine.